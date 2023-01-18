BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Donelon, some lawmakers hopeful about a special legislative session on insurance crisis

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana remains in the grips of an insurance crisis, after some insurers failed financially and others fled the state after catastrophic Hurricanes Laura and Ida. Now, there is a push for lawmakers to return to the state capitol soon to address the problem.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Tuesday (Jan. 17) he has spoken with political leaders about calling a legislative special session that would focus on approving an incentives package designed to lure insurers to the state.

“The money that we’re asking (is) $45 million out of the billion dollar-plus surplus,” Donelon said.

Rep. Kyle Green (D-Marrero), a member of the House Insurance Committee, said he favors holding a special session.

“If we don’t take action, it’s going to create a housing crisis, particularly (for) those who live south of I-10,” Green said. “I think it’s prudent that the leaders -- the commissioner of insurance, the governor and elected legislative leaders -- are looking at calling us back in. I think it’s needed.”

A meeting is expected this week between the governor and leaders of the legislature.

In the wake of major storms, insurers have been reluctant to write new wind and hail coverage. Some companies have bailed from the state, leaving Louisiana Citizens -- the state’s insurer of last resort -- bloated with more than 125,000 policyholders who had no place else to turn for coverage.

“Unfortunately, those folks are now experiencing a 63 percent rate increase on their renewal of Citizens’ policies, beginning this month,” Donelon said.

Coverage through Citizens is usually more expensive, and that is by design.

“By statute, it has to be 10 percent higher,” Green said. “And for many of our citizens, 10 percent higher than the market -- which is already high, in and of itself -- can price you out of owning a home. I’m fearful of the prospect of having a housing crisis.”

Donelon said he knows property owners affected by the topsy-turvy insurance market and rising premiums are frustrated.

“That’s playing out all across America, but I will admit that it’s worse in our state than any other state,” he said. “And that’s because of our vulnerability to hurricanes.”

Still, there are some insurers signaling they are interested in writing new coverage in Louisiana. But Donelon would not identify them.

“I’m not ready to comment on who’s going to do what,” Donelon said. “Some of those companies are seeking licensure from us as the regulator, and I am not ready to comment on the likelihood of that happening.”

However, Donelon said half of those companies already are operating in Louisiana.

“I will add that we have about eight companies that have expressed interest of taking on policies in our state, in particular, in the anticipation of the incentive program being funded,” Donelon said.

He said they are interested in assuming thousands of the policies Citizens currently has.

“It’s probably now about 30,000 policies that have been asked to be removed from Citizens. But agents have the right of refusal on those policies before they’re transferred out of Citizens,” Donelon said.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to Fox 8′s questions about this week’s meeting and the potential for a special legislative session.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Cheryl Dufrene, 60, reportedly died from a heart attack six days after being arrested for...
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail days after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say
Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, shown in this 2017 file photo, has been released from...
Irvin Mayfield released after serving less than a year in federal prison
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
From left, Sunnye Lyons Coile and her husband Billy Coile, 44.
Body of missing Mandeville boater Billy Coile recovered, St. Tammany Sheriff says

Latest News

Peter Reimonenq, 20, pleaded guilty Tuesday (Jan. 17) to two counts of manslaughter, one count...
Lacombe man gets 80 years after pleading guilty in Big Branch slayings
Monique Hankton, 30, is being sought by the NOPD as a 'person of interest' detectives want to...
Telly Hankton cousin named as ‘person of interest’ in December Central City homicide case
Louisiana legislators asked to consider special session on insurance crisis
Louisiana legislators asked to consider special session on insurance crisis
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Zurik: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer