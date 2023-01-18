Few storms tonight; bigger storm expected this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weather is about to get very active over the next week as multiple storms roll through the Gulf Coast in this upcoming pattern.

First up is the one on the way overnight tonight. In advance of it, we’re warm and humid with some fog to contend with on your Wednesday morning drive. That fog will give way to a warm and breezy afternoon with a small shower chance. Highs today could once again break records as the forecast is for another 80 degree day.

The main rain chances hold off until overnight tonight as the front approaches the area. A severe weather risk will develop to our northwest through the day today but that line of storms will be weakening on approach later tonight. One or two stronger storms are a possibility but the majority of the area likely just sees a quick line of downpours just after midnight.

This front will act to knock down our humidity on Thursday making for a very pleasant day. Highs will be in the 70s with lots of sunshine. Enjoy it because Friday into the weekend is setting up to be quite the storm over the area. A cooler air mass will migrate south leading to the formation of a winter low along the Gulf Coast. This will bring multiple rounds of storms Saturday into Sunday. There will be a flood risk developing over the weekend which is something we will have to watch. If that isn’t enough, another Gulf Coast low could be on the way by next Tuesday.

