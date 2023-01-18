BBB Accredited Business
Man fatally shot in Central City, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in Central City just before noon Wednesday (Jan. 18), according to the NOPD.

Police say the incident happened on Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way around 11:35 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found the victim suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was sent to a local hospital where they later died.

