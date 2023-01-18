Man, woman slain in double homicide near Westwego, JPSO says

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - An adult man and woman were fatally shot Tuesday night (Jan. 17) inside a house in an unincorporated area near Westwego, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The identities and ages of the victims were not disclosed by authorities.

Deputies responding to a report of gunfire shortly after 9 p.m. found the double homicide victims inside a residence in the 600 block of Emile Avenue, the JPSO said. The agency did not report the shooting until 10:48 p.m.

According to the JPSO, each victim was shot at least once. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female victim died at a hospital where she was taken for treatment of her injuries.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office said investigators had not yet developed a motive or suspect in the fatal shootings. Anyone with information on the double homicide is asked to contact JPSO’s Homicide section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.