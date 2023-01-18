Mother of slain comedian says NOPD has not reached out to her about son’s murder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sherilyn Price, the mother of slain comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell, lamented a lack of communication on the part of NOPD regarding her son’s homicide case and says that he was informed by the District Attorney’s Office that a person recently arrested may not be a “viable suspect after all” in a statement through her lawyer.

From left, Sherilyn Price and her son Brandon Montrell. Montrell, 43, was the comedian known as Boogie B who was fatally shot Dec. 23 in the parking lot of the Rouses grocery store at 701 Baronne St. in New Orleans' Warehouse District. (Photo provided by Sherilyn Price)

Jame Hartman & Associates, who are representing Price, made the statement available Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning.

Sherilyn Price, the mother of Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell, says the NOPD has not reached out to her about her son’s murder and that the District Attorney’s Office says the arrested suspect might not be a “viable suspect after all.”@FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/ScRWlzu1Bf — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) January 18, 2023

“I was informed of Brandon’s murder when a reporter called me,” Price said. “Victims’ survivors are supposed to be informed when an arrest is made, and NOPD publicly bragged of making an arrest in Brandon’s case. They didn’t tell me, and yesterday the D.A.’s staff told me that the arrestee may not actually be a viable suspect. I have yet to hear from anyone at NOPD. Was this a public relations show?”

Price also said that the only city official to speak to her about her son’s murder was Councilman Oliver Thomas and claims that the councilman’s attempts to get NOPD to contact her were also unsuccessful.

“I came from a place where state and city services worked to bring people out of poverty, to prevent criminal behavior, and to support families,” Price said. “New Orleans could and should be such a place. Until it is, until serious change is made, no one is safe.”

Montrell, 43, was fatally shot on Dec. 23 outside of a Warehouse District grocery store. Family members say that he had been living in Los Angeles pursuing a career in entertainment and had returned to his hometown of New Orleans to spend Christmas with his mother and grandmother in Slidell. The NOPD says that Montrell was fatally shot inside a vehicle parked in the lot of the Baronne Street Rouses location and was an unintended target of two suspects that fled from the scene.

On Jan. 5 U.S. Marshals from New Orleans and Houston arrested 20-year-old Jabril Cowart in Texas as a suspect in the homicide.

Montrell was a graduate of Bonnabel High School and attended Delgado Community college. He was a budding comedian with a growing following on social media related to a video he produced for the New Orleans “Hood History” series focused on comedic depictions of New Orleans figures, places, and culture.

Fox 8 has reached out to the D.A.’s office for comment and is waiting for a response.

