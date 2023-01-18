BBB Accredited Business
Thibodaux man booked for sex crimes after meeting woman on dating app

Shane Chelette, of Thibodaux, was booked for sexual battery and oral sexual battery and...
Shane Chelette, of Thibodaux, was booked for sexual battery and oral sexual battery and released on bond the same day in the amount of $2,000.(Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A 30-year-old man was arrested last week on allegations related to the sexual assault of a woman he met on a dating app, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Shane Chelette, of Thibodaux, was booked for sexual battery and oral sexual battery and released on bond the same day in the amount of $2,000.

Authorities say the incident was reported on Jan. 5 by a woman in Lockport. She told authorities that she met Chelette on Tinder late last month after having a few conversations with him. The victim says the two agreed to have lunch on Jan. 5 and at some point, they ended up at her home.

The victim said that Chelette repeatedly made unwanted advances toward her before allegedly sexually assaulting her and leaving the residence.

A warrant for Chelette’s arrest was issued after an investigation.

Sheriff Craig Webre said that Chelette has been ordered to stay away from the victim.

