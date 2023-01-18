BBB Accredited Business
Tulane no match for No. 1-ranked Houston, 80-60

Houston forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) dunks during the first half of the Cougars' 80-60 victory...
Houston forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) dunks during the first half of the Cougars' 80-60 victory Tuesday (Jan. 17) at Tulane. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Marcus Sasser highlighted a 23-point performance with seven 3-pointers, and No. 1-ranked Houston defeated Tulane, 80-60, on Tuesday night (Jan. 17) for the Cougars’ ninth straight victory.

J’Wan Roberts scored 15 and Jamal Shead added 14 points for Houston (18-1, 6-0 in the American Athletic Conference), which led for all but a 50-second span in the first half while preventing Tulane (12-6, 5-2) from taking over the top spot in the conference.

Jaylen Forbes scored 23 and Jalen Cook added 15 points for the Green Wave, which could not get closer than five points in the second half.

When Sasser’s 3 with 3:28 made it 73-54, Tulane fans started filing out of an arena that had been packed and loud for much of the game’s first 30 minutes.

Tramon Mark added 12 points for Houston, which shot 55.4% and hit 12 of 24 3-point attempts.

Kevin Cross scored 12 for Tulane, which shot 40% and made just 6 of 26 from deep.

The Cougars opened the second half with an 8-0 run fueled by Sasser’s 3 and his driving layup to take a 48-32 lead. Houston was still up 53-38 after Sasser’s step-back 3, but the Wave was briefly able to lock in defensively, forcing five straight Cougars misses during an 11-1 run.

Forbes’ fourth 3 of the game capped the spurt and pulled Tulane to 54-49 before Houston’s Mark hit a pull-up in transition to stunt the Wave’s momentum and spark a 7-0 Cougars run highlighted by another Sasser 3.

The Cougars shot 57% in the first half and led by 12 when Shead hit a driving layup in the final minute of the half.

But Tulane ended the half on a high note. Forbes hit a 3 as he was fouled on the left wing with 4 seconds to go and completed the four-point play to pull the Wave to 40-32 at halftime.

Notes: The game represented arguably the Cougars’ toughest test in conference play this season. Not only did the Green Wave come in trying to take over first place in the AAC, but Tulane’s cozy, 4,000-seat Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse was sold out days in advance, packed and loud. But the Cougars looked composed and well rested after not having played for six days. They kept a double-digit lead for much of the night and had a response for every Tulane run. ... The Green Wave might have its best team in years, but has now lost 10 straight against Houston. Tulane will get its next shot to break its losing streak against the Cougars on Feb. 22 in Houston. ... Tulane plays at Tulsa on Saturday night.

