Bruce: Dry skies through Friday as clouds arrive; Rain likely Friday night through Saturday early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After last night’s rain and storms we had a great Thursday with sunny skies and cooler and drier air. It won’t last long though as clouds move in late tonight into Friday. Friday mostly dry with mostly cloudy skies and a slight late chance of a shower. Enjoy the weather over the next 24 hours as one storm system departs but another looks to be right on its heels just in time for the weekend.

.

Bruce: Let's jump to the weekend for a snapshot. Late Friday night rain moves in through Saturday night. There will be some dry times , but plan for rain. It lingers into mid morning Sunday. It looks like we salvage most of Sunday after late morning but cloudy and cool. pic.twitter.com/4I4TdDnoVt — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 19, 2023

Temperatures will trend down as we get closer to the weekend with highs on Friday stuck in the 50s, mostly because clouds will increase across the area. This chilly weather will come with storm chances on Saturday and especially Saturday night. Right now I’ve got a 80% rain chance to start the weekend with that tapering off come Sunday morning. It does look as though we will salvage the second half of the weekend with maybe even some sun by late in the day Sunday.

Another storm system looks to impact the area on Tuesday as temperatures remain below-normal for most of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.