Bruce: Dry skies through Friday as clouds arrive; Rain likely Friday night through Saturday early Sunday morning

Dry for now; rain returns Friday night through Saturday night
Dry for now; rain returns Friday night through Saturday night
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After last night’s rain and storms we had a great Thursday with sunny skies and cooler and drier air. It won’t last long though as clouds move in late tonight into Friday. Friday mostly dry with mostly cloudy skies and a slight late chance of a shower. Enjoy the weather over the next 24 hours as one storm system departs but another looks to be right on its heels just in time for the weekend.

.

Temperatures will trend down as we get closer to the weekend with highs on Friday stuck in the 50s, mostly because clouds will increase across the area. This chilly weather will come with storm chances on Saturday and especially Saturday night. Right now I’ve got a 80% rain chance to start the weekend with that tapering off come Sunday morning. It does look as though we will salvage the second half of the weekend with maybe even some sun by late in the day Sunday.

Another storm system looks to impact the area on Tuesday as temperatures remain below-normal for most of next week.

