Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.

By Josh Carter and Joseph Doehring
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - You too could one day live the Coach Prime lifestyle! But it will cost you.

Deion Sanders’ old Mississippi living quarters is now on the market and has a Prime Time price tag of $1,500,000.

The Canton estate boasts 5,346-square-feet and the property includes over 42-acres.

The estate is 5,346-square-feet and sits on 42.24 acres. (Realtor)
According to its listing, the kitchen has a 5 burner cooktop, double ovens and an ice maker.
According to its listing, the kitchen has a 5 burner cooktop, double ovens and an ice maker. (Realtor)

On its Realtor page, the home is described as a “Farmhouse Oasis” which was initially built in 2011.

“From the moment you drive through the security gate, you know you’re home,” the listing reads. “Walking into the main home, you will be greeted in the foyer with soaring ceilings and you’ll notice the beautiful custom cypress wrapped and iron staircase. The home will only continue to amaze you with the attention to detail and design element throughout.”

In the home are five bedrooms and a total of six bathrooms. There is also a pool, hot tub and lake.

The pool area has a full kitchen, including a gas cooktop, gas fireplace and an entertainment...
The pool area has a full kitchen, including a gas cooktop, gas fireplace and an entertainment area. (Realtor)
"This is a home that you have to experience for yourself," the listing says. (Realtor)

A barn is located on the property as well, which includes two bedrooms and a bathroom. The barn also has enough stables for four horses.

“This is a home that you have to experience for yourself. Call today to arrange a private tour,” the listing concludes.

For a look at the entire house, click here.

