BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

EBRSO: Elderly man stabs wife, himself

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies say an elderly man with dementia and other illnesses stabbed his wife and then possibly himself.

It happened in the 7700 block of Jefferson Place Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 near Jefferson Highway and Essen Lane.

\

Both people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of leaving a Canal Street restaurant...
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
Cheryl Dufrene, 60, reportedly died from a heart attack six days after being arrested for...
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail days after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say
Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, shown in this 2017 file photo, has been released from...
Irvin Mayfield released after serving less than a year in federal prison

Latest News

WWOZ brodcasting archived Irma Thomas performances on Mother’s Day
Irma Thomas named ‘Honorary Muse’ for Krewe’s 2023 parade
Trash bins sit on a curb in New Orleans.
ZURIK: Council member calls for level playing field for trash collectors
Irma Thomas named 2023 Honorary Muse
Irma Thomas named 2023 Honorary Muse
ZURIK: Council member calls for level playing field for trash collectors