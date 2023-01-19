BBB Accredited Business
Irma Thomas named ‘Honorary Muse’ for Krewe’s 2023 parade

WWOZ brodcasting archived Irma Thomas performances on Mother’s Day
WWOZ brodcasting archived Irma Thomas performances on Mother’s Day(tcw-wvue)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Krewe of Muses Captain Staci Rosenberg announced today, the Grammy Award-winning, legendary blues and gospel singer known as the “Soul Queen of New Orleans” Irma Thomas will serve as the Krewe’s 2023 Honorary Muse.

“On ‘Muses Thersday’, February 16th, Thomas will lead the parade riding in the 17-foot-tall fiber optic encrusted red high-heel shoe float.” Rosenberg says, “We are absolutely thrilled to have Irma Thomas as our 2023 Honorary Muse. We refer to her as our ‘Sole Queen.’ She is an inspiration and a role model to all of the Muses.”

