Irma Thomas named ‘Honorary Muse’ for Krewe’s 2023 parade

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Krewe of Muses Captain Staci Rosenberg announced today, the Grammy Award-winning, legendary blues and gospel singer known as the “Soul Queen of New Orleans” Irma Thomas will serve as the Krewe’s 2023 Honorary Muse.

“On ‘Muses Thersday’, February 16th, Thomas will lead the parade riding in the 17-foot-tall fiber optic encrusted red high-heel shoe float.” Rosenberg says, “We are absolutely thrilled to have Irma Thomas as our 2023 Honorary Muse. We refer to her as our ‘Sole Queen.’ She is an inspiration and a role model to all of the Muses.”

