LSU guard Justice Hill steps away for ‘personal reasons,’ McMahon says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU guard Justice Hill has stepped away from the men’s basketball program for “personal reasons,” head coach Matt McMahon said on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

“I just want to be clear with Justice Hill; it is not disciplinary situation by any means,” said McMahon after LSU’s loss to Auburn. “He has stepped away from the program for the time being for personal reasons.”

RELATED: LSU’s offensive struggles continue in loss to No. 16 Auburn, extending losing streak to 5 games

The 6-foot, 175-pound senior from Little Rock, Ark. is in his first season with the Tigers after following McMahon from Murray State.

“I do not have a timeline on that (Hill’s return to the program). We will see how it proceeds as we move forward from here,” added McMahon.

He is averaging 6.9 points, 2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for LSU.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.