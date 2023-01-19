BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU lands Oregon St. LB Omar Speights

Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Pullman, Wash.(Young Kwak | AP)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has taken a big step towards adding depth to its linebacker corps, adding Omar Speights from Oregon State via the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1, 233-pound Speights plays on the inside and led the Beavers in tackles during the 2022 season with 83, while also being named second team All-Pac-12 by the AP.

He was also on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award Watch Lists, finishing his Oregon State career with 308 career tackles, good for ninth best in program history.

LSU certainly needs help at the position, recently losing such linebackers as Micah Baskerville, Mike Jones Jr., and Demario Tolan.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of leaving a Canal Street restaurant...
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
Cheryl Dufrene, 60, reportedly died from a heart attack six days after being arrested for...
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail days after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say
Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, shown in this 2017 file photo, has been released from...
Irvin Mayfield released after serving less than a year in federal prison

Latest News

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's...
Tulane ranked No. 9 in final AP poll
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's...
Tulane rallies to upset USC in Cotton Bowl, 46-45, behind Spears’ 205 rushing yards and 4 TDs
Ahead of the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Goodyear continues its tradition of creating...
Tulane suits up for first major bowl game in 83 years
Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat (2) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on...
Former Amite star linebacker declares for NFL Draft
Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) runs for the end zone for a touchdown against Ohio State...
No. 1 Georgia rallies to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in semi