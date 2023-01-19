BBB Accredited Business
LSU’s offensive struggles continue in loss to No. 16 Auburn, extending losing streak to 5 games

LSU forward KJ Williams (12)
LSU forward KJ Williams (12)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 16 Auburn handed LSU its fifth-straight loss in conference play at the PMAC on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

LSU (12-6, 1-5 SEC) fell 67-49 to Auburn (15-3, 5-1 SEC).

LSU struggled offensively once again as they failed to eclipse the 50-point mark for the first time this season and it marks the third time this season that the Tigers failed to reach 60 points.

The Tigers shot 29.3% from the field and were only 4-of-20 from behind the arc.

KJ Williams once again led LSU in scoring with 16 points, he also grabbed eight rebounds.

LSU returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 21 as they take on No. 9 Tennessee at 3 p.m.

