Sun returns for a day ahead of a big weekend storm

Less humid air moves in along with the sunshine
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Enjoy the weather over the next 24 hours as one storm system departs but another looks to be right on its heels just in time for the weekend.

The rain is moving out on this Thursday morning setting the stage for a really nice day in weather. Clouds will break after sunrise leading us into a mostly sunny and pleasant afternoon. Highs stay mild with most locations getting into the 70s but the humidity will collapse through the day making for a good feel outside.

Temperatures will trend down as we get closer to the weekend with highs on Friday stuck in the 50s, mostly because clouds will increase across the area. This chilly weather will come with storm chances on Saturday and especially Saturday night. Right now I’ve got a 90% rain chance to start the weekend with that tapering off come Sunday morning. It does look as though we will salvage the second half of the weekend with maybe even some sun by late in the day Sunday.

Another storm system looks to impact the area on Tuesday as temperatures remain below-normal for most of next week.

