BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Taco Bell is bringing back another fan-favorite for a limited time

Taco Bell added a Wings Filter to its app to show which nearby restaurants have them available.
Taco Bell added a Wings Filter to its app to show which nearby restaurants have them available.(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Taco Bell is bringing back another fan-favorite: crispy chicken wings.

The bone-in wings coated in a queso seasoning will be on the menu for a limited time only at participating locations.

You can get the chicken wings as a standalone item for about $7 or included in Taco Bell’s Ultimate GameDay Box.

The box is loaded with one Mexican pizza, four crunchy tacos and eight wings with dipping sauce for $22. It’s available Jan. 26 – Feb. 9.

“The Ultimate GameDay Box allows Taco Bell to compete in a space that’s been traditionally reserved for pizza and wings, in a way only this brand can,” brand officer Sean Tresvant said.

Taco Bell added a Wings Filter to its app to show which nearby restaurants have them available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of leaving a Canal Street restaurant...
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
Cheryl Dufrene, 60, reportedly died from a heart attack six days after being arrested for...
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail days after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say
Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, shown in this 2017 file photo, has been released from...
Irvin Mayfield released after serving less than a year in federal prison

Latest News

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
Frictions between President Joe Biden and House Republicans are raising alarms about whether...
US Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal
Treatments like chemotherapy can cause changes to fertility that are temporary or permanent....
Woman has twins after losing ovaries from cancer
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern at the State Department in...
New program lets private citizens sponsor refugees in US