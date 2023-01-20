BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: A wetter weekend ahead as a Gulf low moves our way

Bruce: rain chances arrive late tonight through mid Sunday morning
Bruce: rain chances arrive late tonight through mid Sunday morning(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A developing Gulf low pressure will moves towards the area late tonight through mid morning Sunday. Rain will come in waves with some dry times in between. Most will see an inch or less of rain , but isolated spots could see up to 2-3″.

Temperatures will be seasonally cool with very little spread through the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s through the weekend. Overnight lows fall into the 50s south and middle 40s north. We salvage the second half of Sunday with drier skies. Monday will be dry ahead of another storm system Tuesday. The storm prediction center already is highlighting a risk of a few severe storms. As we get closer we will pin down the timing and intensity. Have a great weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

