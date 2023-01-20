Bruce: A wetter weekend ahead as a Gulf low moves our way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A developing Gulf low pressure will moves towards the area late tonight through mid morning Sunday. Rain will come in waves with some dry times in between. Most will see an inch or less of rain , but isolated spots could see up to 2-3″.

Bruce: Rain moves in late tonight and sticks around through mid morning Sunday. This shows most up to an 1" with a few pockets of 2-4" from late tonight through 10am Sunday. Rain moves out gradually mid-morning Sunday as we will salvage most of the day Sunday after lunchtime. pic.twitter.com/4ADKmJzvwD — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 20, 2023

Temperatures will be seasonally cool with very little spread through the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s through the weekend. Overnight lows fall into the 50s south and middle 40s north. We salvage the second half of Sunday with drier skies. Monday will be dry ahead of another storm system Tuesday. The storm prediction center already is highlighting a risk of a few severe storms. As we get closer we will pin down the timing and intensity. Have a great weekend.

