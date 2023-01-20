A cool feel with storm chances into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Changes are already happening this morning as clouds move in to end the week and storms are on the way for the weekend.

There is a chill in the air so it’s back to dressing for the weather. Due to the increasing clouds today, expect cool conditions even into this afternoon. Highs likely stay in the upper 50s to right around 60. I’m thinking we stay dry for the duration of the day but Friday evening plans could bring some drizzle or showers.

Saturday is the storm day of the weekend although I am optimistic we may be able to squeeze a few hours of dry weather in between the storm chances. Right now it looks as though the morning could start stormy before we get a break during the middle part of the day. Eventually that break will end by evening as the low pressure moves out of the Gulf leading to a stormy period come Saturday night.

Expect some rain showers to linger into Sunday morning before we dry out completely later in the day. I wouldn’t be shocked to get some sun to finish off the weekend. Due to all the rain and clouds, the weekend likely stays parked in the 50s for temperatures.

Next week another big Gulf low could be in the mix on Tuesday bringing a chance for strong storms. The details on that will be ironed out after we get through the weekend. More chilly temperatures will come behind that next storm.

