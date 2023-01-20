BBB Accredited Business
Coroner identifies 18-year-old as victim of fatal Central City shooting

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Central City just before noon Wednesday (Jan. 18), according to the NOPD.

Police say the incident happened on Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way around 11:35 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found the victim suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was sent to a local hospital where they later died.

On Friday (Jan. 20), the Orleans Parish coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Rickey Smith

