BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Five arrested following fatal early morning Tangipahoa shooting

Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to reports of a man shot on Crossover Road...
Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to reports of a man shot on Crossover Road early Friday morning. When deputies arrived, they say they found Jason Addison, 41, laying motionless on the ground with a gunshot wound.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Five people have been arrested following a fatal shooting in Independence early Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to reports of a man shot on Crossover Road early Friday morning. When deputies arrived, they say they found Jason Addison, 41, laying motionless on the ground with a gunshot wound. Addison was sent to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

As the investigation developed, five individuals were arrested:

  • Mickey Bicknell w/m 36 years old:
    • (1) count - Second Degree Murder
    • (1) count - Failure to Seek Assistance
  • Jenavive Bicknell w/f 34 years old:
    • (1) count - Principle to Second Degree Murder
    • (1) count - Failure to Seek Assistance
  • Dylan Sullivan w/m 31 years old:
    • (1) count - Principle to Second Degree Murder
    • (1) count - Failure to Seek Assistance
  • Cody Reid w/m 35 years old:
    • (1) count - Principle to Second Degree Murder
    • (1) count - Failure to Seek Assistance
  • Raven Starkey w/f 23 years old:
    • (1) count - Principle to Second Degree Murder
    • (1) count - Failure to Seek Assistance

Chief Travis says detectives consider this investigation to be ongoing and encourage any persons with information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of leaving a Canal Street restaurant...
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, shown in this 2017 file photo, has been released from...
Irvin Mayfield released after serving less than a year in federal prison
Seventh Ward residents say they are not getting consistent trash pickup even once a week and...
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis
From left, Sunnye Lyons Coile and her husband Billy Coile, 44.
Body of missing Mandeville boater Billy Coile recovered, St. Tammany Sheriff says

Latest News

Roderick Castle
Man arrested on second-degree murder charges; Victim’s burned body found stuffed inside barrel
generic graphic
Coroner identifies 18-year-old as victim of fatal Central City shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says that investigators are on the scene, along with...
‘Suspicious’ package prompts evacuation of Tangipahoa Courthouse
Entergy Louisiana
Entergy Louisiana customers to pay for an additional $1.5 billion for Hurricane Ida repairs