Louisiana accepts 2022 income tax returns beginning Monday

Income Tax Return
Income Tax Return(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) - Louisiana will start accepting 2022 state income tax returns on Monday.

It’s the same day the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting federal returns.

The department said in a news release this week that Louisiana taxpayers can file and pay online using the department’s website, revenue.Louisiana.gov.

Filers can also check the status of refunds and amend past returns on the site, the department said. And the site can be used to update contact information to minimize delays in refunds.

Taxpayers may also submit their returns using commercially available tax preparation software, or with printed state returns, which are also available through the website. The deadline for filing Louisiana individual income tax returns is May 15.

The department says taxpayers who file electronically can expect refunds within 45 days of the filing date. For paper returns, the refund processing time is up to 14 weeks.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

