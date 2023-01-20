New Orleans lands organization to assist in nationwide police chief search

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has landed a deal with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) to lead and conduct a search for the next NOPD superintendent.

The search will last 17 weeks, according to officials.

“After much engagement with the NOPD, New Orleans City Council, business and community leaders and other esteemed stakeholders, I am proud to take this next step alongside Council President J.P. Morrell in identifying the IACP to lead the executive search for our next NOPD Superintendent,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “As the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders, IACP will absolutely lend a helping hand towards making an informed decision that is best for the residents and visitors of this great city. I welcome this partnership and look forward to even more community involvement as we move forward in identifying the next leader of the NOPD.”

“On behalf of the New Orleans City Council, we would like to thank the Administration and the other stakeholders for working together to complete this important step in finding our next police Superintendent,” said Council President JP Morrell. “In this time of crisis, we are all committed to a transparent search of all potential candidates, national and local, to lead the New Orleans Police Department. We look forward to participating in this process with the Mayor and all community stakeholders as it moves forward.”

The IACP will market, recruit, screen, and evaluate candidates, as well as collect information and feedback on the “needs and expectations” of the next police chief.

One national firm, the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) declined the city’s request for assistance in the search earlier this month.

Mayor Cantrell named Michelle Woodfork interim superintendent following Shaun Ferguson’s retirement last December. Since then, council members and business leaders have pushed for the city to expand its search nationwide for the next top law enforcement officer.

Thanks to a charter rule change approved by voters on Election Day, the city council has the authority to confirm or deny candidates for police chief.

