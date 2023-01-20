Nicondra: Wet weather on the way for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cloudy weather across the region through Friday afternoon as warm moist air pushes into the region. Spotty showers pick up late in the day with more rain on the way for Saturday. The developing low pressure will allow for all of southeast Louisiana to see heavy showers at times from the wee hours of the morning into the evening. Rain will linger into Sunday, but a bit of sunshine possible by late Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonally cool with very little spread through the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s near 60 through the weekend. Overnight lows fall into the 50s and middle 40s. Another storm system moves in Tuesday with a better chance for strong to severe storms.

