BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Wet weather on the way for the weekend

Passing showers through the day on Saturday
Several waves of showers expected through the day on Saturday into Sunday morning.
Several waves of showers expected through the day on Saturday into Sunday morning.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cloudy weather across the region through Friday afternoon as warm moist air pushes into the region. Spotty showers pick up late in the day with more rain on the way for Saturday. The developing low pressure will allow for all of southeast Louisiana to see heavy showers at times from the wee hours of the morning into the evening. Rain will linger into Sunday, but a bit of sunshine possible by late Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonally cool with very little spread through the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s near 60 through the weekend. Overnight lows fall into the 50s and middle 40s. Another storm system moves in Tuesday with a better chance for strong to severe storms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of leaving a Canal Street restaurant...
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, shown in this 2017 file photo, has been released from...
Irvin Mayfield released after serving less than a year in federal prison
Seventh Ward residents say they are not getting consistent trash pickup even once a week and...
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis
From left, Sunnye Lyons Coile and her husband Billy Coile, 44.
Body of missing Mandeville boater Billy Coile recovered, St. Tammany Sheriff says

Latest News

NOLA Weekend Forecast
A cool feel with storm chances into the weekend
Morning weather update for Friday, Jan. 20 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Friday, Jan. 20 at 6 a.m.
Bruce's Thursday evening weather update for Jan. 19
Bruce's Thursday evening weather update for Jan. 19
Dry for now; rain returns Friday night through Saturday night
Bruce: Dry skies through Friday as clouds arrive; Rain likely Friday night through Saturday early Sunday morning