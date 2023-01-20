Two people arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with a drive-by shooting in Terrebonne Parish Thursday (Jan. 19) evening.

Police say around 9 p.m., they responded to a call in the 7000 block of Grand Caillou Road of a disturbance complaint involving a weapon. Upon arrival, victims of the incident provided the identity of the alleged shooters.

The alleged shooter was identified as Zeth Michael Lodrigue. Deputies also learned that the suspect was in a gold-colored vehicle when Lodrigue allegedly fired a weapon at their vehicle as they were driving on Grand Caillou Road.

Later on, deputies spotted two vehicles parked in a driveway in the 4800 block of Grand Caillou Road that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Deputies approached and were able to locate Lodrigue in one of the vehicles, along with the other suspect Nicole Leigh Babin. A firearm was outside the vehicle Lodrigue was driving.

Both were taken into custody without incident.

After further investigation, deputies learned that Babin and Lodrigue had verbal exchanges with the victims at a local convenience store. The victims confirmed Babin and Lodrigue sped past them and fired at their vehicle.

Babin and Lodrigue were arrested and booked with 2 counts of assault by drive-by shooting. Babin was arrested on an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Both remain jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where they are held on no bond.

