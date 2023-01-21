BBB Accredited Business
Curtis beats Rummel in Catholic League clash, 61-55

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Samajai McClendon’s 22 points powered John Curtis to victory over Rummel, 61-55.

The home win pumped the Patriots record to 16-4 overall, and 4-1 in Catholic League play.

The Raiders were led by an 18 point effort from Darrius Davis. Rummel is now 15-8 overall, and 2-3 in district play.

Autrail Manning chipped in with 10 points and Midnight Martin closed out win nine points for the Patriots.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

