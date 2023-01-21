Fire extinguished at Chalmette oil refinery, no injuries reported

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A fire at the PBF Chalmette oil refinery sent dark smoke billowing Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21), but was brought under control with no reported injuries, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Someone answering the phone of the St. Bernard Fire Department said she could provide no information on the refinery fire at the refinery, saying crews were just getting on scene and “trying to find out” what was happening.

St. Bernard Fire personnel later told Fox 8 that the fire appeared to have originated in a heating unit but was contained and extinguished.

Dark smoke could be seen rising from the area around 2:10 p.m., with some motorists posting the scene to Twitter.

Uhh, is the Chalmette oil refinery on fire? pic.twitter.com/qu4bAlBVvr — Nick Reimann (@nicksreimann) January 21, 2023

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

