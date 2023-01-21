BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Cloudy and damp, but a break in the rain to finish the weekend

Another round of storms Tuesday
Rain continues into the overnight, but expect a break in the rain and even a bit of sun by the end of the day Sunday.
Rain continues into the overnight, but expect a break in the rain and even a bit of sun by the end of the day Sunday.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday started on a wet note and most of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast kept a cloudy sky and passing showers around through the day. Temperatures did not warm up much with highs only in the middle 50s. Expect temperatures to remain steady through the overnight in the middle 50s for most of the day as a low pressure system continues to push across the region keeping clouds and rain in play. The low should push far enough east late in the day Sunday to give us a break and possibly allow for a bit of sunshine before the day is out. Monday looks fairly nice with lows in the 30s north and 40s south and afternoon highs in the 50s under sunny skies. Storms push in again Tuesday with some likely strong to severe.

