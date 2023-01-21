BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media

Police say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's disappearance. (Source: WECT)
By Kassie Simmons and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly met online has disappeared.

WECT reports William Hicks was arrested this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the death of 27-year-old KC Johnson.

Wilmington police said they believe Johnson was killed along King Street on Jan. 13, the same day she disappeared.

Authorities in Wilmington said they have been searching for Johnson since her disappearance and are working with police in Chatham County, Georgia, to identify human remains recently found along the Savannah River.

Investigators said Hicks met Johnson on social media.

Johnson’s loved ones said they want justice.

“I don’t know who this guy is, but I hope they give him the maximum punishment possible,” Bulla Brodzinski, Johnson’s partner, said. “He [Hicks] was pissed off at her for some reason and said he was going to teach her a lesson.”

Brodsinzki said she never saw Johnson again after she told her that she was going to meet a friend.

“She said she was going out with a friend and would be back in an hour,” Brodsinzki said. “I never saw her again after that.”

Authorities said Hicks would be extradited to North Carolina while their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of leaving a Canal Street restaurant...
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, shown in this 2017 file photo, has been released from...
Irvin Mayfield released after serving less than a year in federal prison
Seventh Ward residents say they are not getting consistent trash pickup even once a week and...
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge

Latest News

Madison Brooks
Vigil planned to remember of LSU student hit by vehicle; community reacts to her death
Newman focused on winning a second straight state title
Newman focused on back-to-back state titles in basketball
FILE - White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to...
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House
Emergency crews responded Saturday (Jan. 21) to a fire call at the PBF Chalmette oil refinery.
Fire extinguished at Chalmette oil refinery, no injuries reported