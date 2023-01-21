BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Rainy and cool start to the weekend

Severe storms possible during the week
Rain trend this week
Rain trend this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have a dreary start to the weekend with rain across the area.

Heavy rainfall will be possible at times throughout the day Saturday with light drizzle persisting. Temperatures stay cool in the 50s. Showers and some storms will last overnight through Sunday morning.

Rain clears out by the afternoon Sunday but cool weather stays through the start of the week in the 50s. Lows will be coolest on Monday morning in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday winds shift from the south bringing warm air and humidity boosting temperatures into the 70s ahead of a storm system. Severe weather will be possible with the region included in a slight risk. Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes will be possible. The threat will last through Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

The later part of the week will be much drier and cool once again in the 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of leaving a Canal Street restaurant...
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, shown in this 2017 file photo, has been released from...
Irvin Mayfield released after serving less than a year in federal prison
Seventh Ward residents say they are not getting consistent trash pickup even once a week and...
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis
From left, Sunnye Lyons Coile and her husband Billy Coile, 44.
Body of missing Mandeville boater Billy Coile recovered, St. Tammany Sheriff says

Latest News

Bruce: rain chances arrive late tonight through mid Sunday morning
Bruce: A wetter weekend ahead as a Gulf low moves our way
Several waves of showers expected through the day on Saturday into Sunday morning.
Nicondra: Wet weather on the way for the weekend
NOLA Weekend Forecast
A cool feel with storm chances into the weekend
Afternoon weather update for Friday, Jan. 20
Afternoon weather update for Friday, Jan. 20