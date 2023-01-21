Rainy and cool start to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have a dreary start to the weekend with rain across the area.

Heavy rainfall will be possible at times throughout the day Saturday with light drizzle persisting. Temperatures stay cool in the 50s. Showers and some storms will last overnight through Sunday morning.

Rain clears out by the afternoon Sunday but cool weather stays through the start of the week in the 50s. Lows will be coolest on Monday morning in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday winds shift from the south bringing warm air and humidity boosting temperatures into the 70s ahead of a storm system. Severe weather will be possible with the region included in a slight risk. Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes will be possible. The threat will last through Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

The later part of the week will be much drier and cool once again in the 50s.

