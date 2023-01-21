Smoke seen billowing from Chalmette refinery, cause unknown

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Dark smoke was seen billowing from what appeared the be the PBF Chalmette oil refinery Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21).

Someone answering the phone of the St. Bernard Fire Department said she could provide no information on a possible fire at the refinery, saying crews were just getting on scene and “trying to find out” what was happening.

Dark smoke could be seen rising from the area around 2:10 p.m., with some motorists posting the scene to Twitter.

Uhh, is the Chalmette oil refinery on fire? pic.twitter.com/qu4bAlBVvr — Nick Reimann (@nicksreimann) January 21, 2023

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

