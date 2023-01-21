BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Smoke seen billowing from Chalmette refinery, cause unknown

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Dark smoke was seen billowing from what appeared the be the PBF Chalmette oil refinery Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21).

Someone answering the phone of the St. Bernard Fire Department said she could provide no information on a possible fire at the refinery, saying crews were just getting on scene and “trying to find out” what was happening.

Dark smoke could be seen rising from the area around 2:10 p.m., with some motorists posting the scene to Twitter.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of leaving a Canal Street restaurant...
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, shown in this 2017 file photo, has been released from...
Irvin Mayfield released after serving less than a year in federal prison
Seventh Ward residents say they are not getting consistent trash pickup even once a week and...
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis
From left, Sunnye Lyons Coile and her husband Billy Coile, 44.
Body of missing Mandeville boater Billy Coile recovered, St. Tammany Sheriff says

Latest News

Chalmette refinery fire 012123
Chalmette refinery fire 012123
A female inmate at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center was found unresponsive in her...
Woman inmate dies in Jefferson Parish custody, no cause given by JPSO
Dani Alves, shown in this December 2022 file photo, was released from his Mexican club Pumas...
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves jailed in Barcelona for alleged sexual assault
Patriots improve to 16-4 on the season
John Curtis beats Rummel in Catholic League clash, 61-55