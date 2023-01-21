Tangipahoa Parish substitute cafeteria worker accused of selling edibles to a high school student

KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - A substitute cafeteria worker accused of selling marijuana edibles to a high school student was arrested, police say.

45-year-old Tymetrica Cohn of Kentwood was arrested after an anonymous tip that a student had purchased an edible from Cohn. According to the school, Cohn is not an employee of the Tangipahoa Parish School System.

She was employed by a staffing service to place substitute employees in schools.

Cohn was arrested and booked with possession/distribution of CDS 1 and distribution of a CDS in a drug-free zone.

