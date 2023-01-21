Tangipahoa Parish substitute cafeteria worker accused of selling edibles to a high school student
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - A substitute cafeteria worker accused of selling marijuana edibles to a high school student was arrested, police say.
45-year-old Tymetrica Cohn of Kentwood was arrested after an anonymous tip that a student had purchased an edible from Cohn. According to the school, Cohn is not an employee of the Tangipahoa Parish School System.
She was employed by a staffing service to place substitute employees in schools.
Cohn was arrested and booked with possession/distribution of CDS 1 and distribution of a CDS in a drug-free zone.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.