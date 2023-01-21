BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tangipahoa Parish substitute cafeteria worker accused of selling edibles to a high school student

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - A substitute cafeteria worker accused of selling marijuana edibles to a high school student was arrested, police say.

45-year-old Tymetrica Cohn of Kentwood was arrested after an anonymous tip that a student had purchased an edible from Cohn. According to the school, Cohn is not an employee of the Tangipahoa Parish School System.

She was employed by a staffing service to place substitute employees in schools.

Cohn was arrested and booked with possession/distribution of CDS 1 and distribution of a CDS in a drug-free zone.

Cafeteria Worker Arrested for Narcotics Sale to Juvenile Forty-five year-old Tymetrica Cohn of Kentwood, LA, was...

Posted by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 20, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of leaving a Canal Street restaurant...
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, shown in this 2017 file photo, has been released from...
Irvin Mayfield released after serving less than a year in federal prison
Seventh Ward residents say they are not getting consistent trash pickup even once a week and...
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis
From left, Sunnye Lyons Coile and her husband Billy Coile, 44.
Body of missing Mandeville boater Billy Coile recovered, St. Tammany Sheriff says

Latest News

Stolen Autos NOLA
New Orleans Instagram page helps reunite stolen cars with owners
A moderator of a social media page is helping car owners reunite with their stolen cars in NOLA
A moderator of a social media page is helping car owners reunite with their stolen cars in NOLA
A Tangipahoa Parish cafeteria worker accused of selling marijuana edibles to a high school...
A Tangipahoa Parish cafeteria worker accused of selling marijuana edibles to a high school student
5 months since a 16-year-old UNO student was shot; D.A. Williams vows suspect tried as adult
Mother of a 24-year-old shot and paralyzed fears shooter won’t be tried as an adult