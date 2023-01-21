BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Unknown hazardous material found at home prompts evacuation in St. Mary Parish

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office(Source: Facebook)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMELIA, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said it has evacuated a street in Amelia after an unknown hazardous material was found at a home on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Deputies said Barrow Street is shut down from Lake Palourde Road to Duhon Boulevard and the evacuation is confined to a section of Barrow Street.

According to SMPSO, 911 contacted dispatch around 11 a.m. about a call of a complaint of an “unknown possible explosive device” found at a home in Amelia. Officials said deputies rushed to the scene and were joined by members of the Amelia Volunteer Fire Department.

The sheriff’s office said some of the homes on Barrow Street were evacuated as a precaution. Deputies added the Louisiana State Police Hazmat Division and Bomb Division were contacted to help investigate the situation.

SMPSO said the Amelia Recreation Center is being offered to those families who have been evacuated if they need a place to go.

Authorities said with the affected area evacuated and closed to the public, there is no additional threat to public safety at this time.

People are advised to avoid the area.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of leaving a Canal Street restaurant...
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, shown in this 2017 file photo, has been released from...
Irvin Mayfield released after serving less than a year in federal prison
Seventh Ward residents say they are not getting consistent trash pickup even once a week and...
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge

Latest News

Madison Brooks
Vigil planned to remember LSU student hit by vehicle; community reacts to her death
Newman focused on winning a second straight state title
Newman focused on back-to-back state titles in basketball
Emergency crews responded Saturday (Jan. 21) to a fire call at the PBF Chalmette oil refinery.
Fire extinguished at Chalmette oil refinery, no injuries reported
Chalmette refinery fire 012123
Chalmette refinery fire 012123