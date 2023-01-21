Unknown hazardous material found at home prompts evacuation in St. Mary Parish

AMELIA, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said it has evacuated a street in Amelia after an unknown hazardous material was found at a home on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Deputies said Barrow Street is shut down from Lake Palourde Road to Duhon Boulevard and the evacuation is confined to a section of Barrow Street.

According to SMPSO, 911 contacted dispatch around 11 a.m. about a call of a complaint of an “unknown possible explosive device” found at a home in Amelia. Officials said deputies rushed to the scene and were joined by members of the Amelia Volunteer Fire Department.

The sheriff’s office said some of the homes on Barrow Street were evacuated as a precaution. Deputies added the Louisiana State Police Hazmat Division and Bomb Division were contacted to help investigate the situation.

SMPSO said the Amelia Recreation Center is being offered to those families who have been evacuated if they need a place to go.

Authorities said with the affected area evacuated and closed to the public, there is no additional threat to public safety at this time.

People are advised to avoid the area.

