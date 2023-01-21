Woman inmate dies in Jefferson Parish custody, no cause given by JPSO

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A woman incarcerated at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center died Saturday morning (Jan. 21), but Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office has not revealed her identity or cause of death.

“The adult female inmate was initially hospitalized (Friday) after being found unresponsive in her housing unit around 7:30 a.m.,” a JPSO spokesman said in a statement. “She remained at the hospital for treatment overnight, and was pronounced dead at around 8:40 a.m. An autopsy will be conducted by the coroner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death.

“At this point in the investigation, our detectives do not suspect foul play.”

The agency also has not provided the woman’s age or the reason she was in the Gretna lockup.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

