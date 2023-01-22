Betting favorite Instant Coffee wins the Lecomte Stakes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Instant Coffee came from the back of the pack to capture the Lecomte Stakes. Instant Coffee went off as the favorite with odds of 6-5.

Favorite (6-5) Instant Coffee wins the Lecomte Stakes at @fairgroundsnola pic.twitter.com/DPUc3rFXY3 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) January 22, 2023

It was the first win in the Lecomte for both trainer Brad Cox and jockey Luis Saez.

With the win Instant Coffee earned 20 points toward the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. Instant Coffee now has 32 points (2nd to Forte who has 40) – most years between 30 and 40 points would be enough to earn one of the 20 coveted spots in the Kentucky Derby starting gate.

Two Phil’s placed second, and Confidence Game showed for third.

