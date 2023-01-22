BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Betting favorite Instant Coffee wins the Lecomte Stakes

With the win Instant Coffee earned 20 points toward the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby....
With the win Instant Coffee earned 20 points toward the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. (Source: Garland Gillen)(Garland Gillen)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Instant Coffee came from the back of the pack to capture the Lecomte Stakes. Instant Coffee went off as the favorite with odds of 6-5.

It was the first win in the Lecomte for both trainer Brad Cox and jockey Luis Saez.

With the win Instant Coffee earned 20 points toward the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. Instant Coffee now has 32 points (2nd to Forte who has 40) – most years between 30 and 40 points would be enough to earn one of the 20 coveted spots in the Kentucky Derby starting gate.

Two Phil’s placed second, and Confidence Game showed for third.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of leaving a Canal Street restaurant...
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
Seventh Ward residents say they are not getting consistent trash pickup even once a week and...
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis
Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, shown in this 2017 file photo, has been released from...
Irvin Mayfield released after serving less than a year in federal prison
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge

Latest News

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) shoots against LSU guard Justice Williams during the...
LSU drops 6th-straight in loss to No. 9 Tennessee
Newman focused on winning a second straight state title
Newman focused on back-to-back state titles in basketball
Newman last won state in basketball in 1993.
State champions continue to challenge themselves in new ways
Dani Alves, shown in this December 2022 file photo, was released from his Mexican club Pumas...
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves jailed in Barcelona for alleged sexual assault