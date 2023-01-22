BBB Accredited Business
At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Bennington Avenue off College Drive.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 2:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left 12 people injured on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 22.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. inside The Dior Bar and Lounge on Bennington Avenue off College Drive.

Officials said at least five of the victims were transported to a hospital by emergency crews. Meanwhile, officials added that several of the victims went to a hospital in personal vehicles.

Three of the wounded were in critical condition when they were transported from the scene, officials said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has not released any details about a potential suspect. A motive also remains under investigation.

Anyone who may know something that can help investigators is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

