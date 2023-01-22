BBB Accredited Business
Showers linger, clearing out by Sunday afternoon

Chilly temperatures expected through midweek
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain continues through the morning hours Sunday.

Some heavy showers are possible. By the late afternoon, clouds and rain will clear out. Monday will be clear and sunny with a cool start in the 30s and 40s. Highs stay in the 50s through Monday.

A storm system makes its way into the region from the west on Tuesday, with temperatures ahead of the warm front climbing into the 70s during the day. The storm system will move through late Tuesday lasting overnight.

Severe weather will be possible with this system. Southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi are included in a slight risk for severe weather. Wind gusts over 60 miles per hour are possible, along with heavy rain and an isolated tornado.

Behind the storms on Wednesday, temperatures plummet into the 50s once again with a light freeze possible by Friday morning.

