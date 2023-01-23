94-year-old ex-sheriff’s deputy convicted of indecent behavior with girl under the age of 13

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A former Bossier sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty Monday to one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13 in Caddo Parish.

The abuse occurred in November 2019 in Shreveport.

Caddo District Judge Chris Victory sentenced 94-year-old Otis Leroy Allen to serve 10 years in prison at hard labor, with all but two years suspended. He also must serve three years under supervision after he is released from prison.

And prosecutors secured a permanent protective order barring Allen from having any contact with the victim or her family. Allen also must pay $5,000 restitution to the victim and must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

The victim’s family approved of the plea arrangement and was present in court during the sentencing.

