Actor Adam Devine named to reign as Bacchus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Comedic actor Adam Devine will reign as Bacchus LIV, the Krewe of Bacchus announced Monday (Jan. 23).

Devine, one of the stars and creators of the former Comedy Central television series “Workaholics,” will lead the Bacchus parade on the Uptown New Orleans route on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Devine also is known for playing the character Bumper in the acapella musical films “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2,” and for a co-starring role in the HBO series “The Righteous Gemstones,” starring John Goodman.

