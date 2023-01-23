BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Actor Adam Devine named to reign as Bacchus

Comedic actor Adam Devine was announced Monday (Jan. 23) as the celebrity who will reign as...
Comedic actor Adam Devine was announced Monday (Jan. 23) as the celebrity who will reign as Bacchus LIV in the krewe's Feb. 19 Carnival parade.(MGN Online)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Comedic actor Adam Devine will reign as Bacchus LIV, the Krewe of Bacchus announced Monday (Jan. 23).

Devine, one of the stars and creators of the former Comedy Central television series “Workaholics,” will lead the Bacchus parade on the Uptown New Orleans route on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Devine also is known for playing the character Bumper in the acapella musical films “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2,” and for a co-starring role in the HBO series “The Righteous Gemstones,” starring John Goodman.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of leaving a Canal Street restaurant...
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
Seventh Ward residents say they are not getting consistent trash pickup even once a week and...
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis
Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his...
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle

Latest News

King Cake Baby Beau Charles Brooks
King Cake Baby Beau Charles Brooks
Children with special needs celebrate Carnival at Mardi Gras Sneaker Ball
Children with special needs celebrate Carnival at Mardi Gras Sneaker Ball
Krewes gearing up for return to traditional routes
Krewes gearing up for return to traditional routes
Gluten-free king cake options from Metairie's Waffles on Maple
Gluten-free king cake options from Metairie's Waffles on Maple