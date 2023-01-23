BBB Accredited Business
Bengals deliver Game Balls: 'They gotta play us....in the snow!'

Two Game Balls Delivered to Local Bars After Win Against the Bills
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals game day tradition continues with three game balls given away locally after the team’s 27-10 win in Buffalo Sunday.

Coach Zac Taylor walked into Rhinehaus in Over-The-Rhine around midnight Monday with the second game ball out of six that will be given away, much to the delight of cheering fans.

“They gotta play us… in the snow!” the ball read.

Taylor told fans how much he appreciated them and their support: “Whatever you’re wearing right now, same bar, next Sunday!”

Oak Tavern in Oakley received another game ball. Bengals offensive lineman Ted Karras delivered it to a bar full of screaming fans.

A third game ball went to Gypsys in Covington, according to their post on Facebook:

“We are so friggin pumped to receive a @bengals game ball after that decisive win over the bills! We wouldn’t have it without all the amazing people that stop into Gypsy’s and cheer this team on! Thank you Cincinnati Bengals, and thank you fans that come out every week and watch the game with us! WHO DEY!”

The Bengals advance now to the AFC Championship game for the second year in a row.

They play the Chiefs in Kansas City at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

