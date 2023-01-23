BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Quiet now; severe weather threat increases Tuesday night

Bruce: Quiet now; Severe weather threat arrives overnight Tuesday
Bruce: Quiet now; Severe weather threat arrives overnight Tuesday(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a beautiful day today, big changes are on the way Tuesday and especially Tuesday night. A storm system dropping south in the 4 corners is making its way to the east and will arrive overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning before daybreak.

Showers will begin to pop up through the afternoon Tuesday and evening before the main line of storms moves in late overnight.

We are included in an enhanced (Level 3) risk for severe weather in the region along with a hatched tornado risk. A strong (EF 2+) tornado will be possible along with damaging wind gusts over 60 miles per hour and heavy flooding rainfall.

The strongest storms will move through from 6 PM Tuesday night to 2 AM Wednesday morning. Stay weather aware Tuesday and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts overnight. We quickly dry oy by daybreak Wednesday with dry skies and passing clouds. We then stay dry through the rest of the week.

