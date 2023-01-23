BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Fans react to Bengals playoff win against the Bills

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are reacting to the Cincinnati Bengals win Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills.

FOX19 NOW’s four-person team covered the game in Orchard Park, NY and the celebration after the win.

Don’t miss out on any of FOX19 NOW’s coverage from Buffalo.

The next Bengals playoff game is the the AFC Championship in Kansas City against the Chiefs on Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m.

One of the Cincinnati Bengals game balls from their big win in Buffalo Sunday night went to...
One of the Cincinnati Bengals game balls from their big win in Buffalo Sunday night went to Gypsys, in Covington Kentucky Mainstrasse.(Gypsys in Covington Kentucky Mainstrasse Facebook page)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of leaving a Canal Street restaurant...
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
Seventh Ward residents say they are not getting consistent trash pickup even once a week and...
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis
Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his...
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field at the conclusion of an NFL...
Burrow’s ‘better send those refunds’ comment becoming city’s battle cry
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives the lane past Golden State Warriors...
Brandon Ingram returns to Pelicans practice; participates in 5-on-5
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has played in only three games the last two...
FFF: Michael Thomas time in the Black and Gold is near an end
Pelicans lose four straight without Ingram and Williamson
Pelicans lose four straight without Ingram and Williamson
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warm ups before an NFL divisional playoff...
‘High demand’ for Bengals-Chiefs tickets limits availability on Ticketmaster