FFF: Michael Thomas time in the Black and Gold is near an end

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has played in only three games the last two...
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has played in only three games the last two seasons. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We take a look at the injury-riddled last three years for Michael Thomas, Arsenal is the betting favorite to win the English Premier League, and Avenue Pub brings their “A” game with their restaurant menu.

FOOTBALL

In sports, your best ability is your availability. Michael Thomas no doubt is a great receiver, but a myriad of injury issues has possibly derailed his future with the Saints.

In the last three seasons, Thomas has only played in 10 games. For a No. 1 receiver, that’s disheartening for all involved to see those numbers.

When healthy, Thomas is unstoppable. He racked up 149 receptions for a league-high 1,725 yards in 2019. But, that was three seasons ago.

Since then, injuries, fighting with teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson (he received a one-game suspension), and questionable posts on social media have combined to leave many thinking the end is near for Thomas in New Orleans.

Also, add in a youth movement at the spot (Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed), and a roster bonus due in March of $31 million for Thomas, all signs point to the end for MT.

FÚTBOL

Even though Manchester City trailed Arsenal in the English Premier League standings most of the season, Man City was still the betting favorite to win the crown.

Well, things have changed in the last few weeks. Arsenal (-137) is now the favorite to win the EPL according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The Gunners possess a five-point (50-45) lead over City, and also have a game in hand.

It appeared Man City could gain on Arsenal on Sunday with the Gunners matched up with Manchester United. But, Arsenal rescued victory late in the contest courtesy of an Eddie Nketiah 90th minute winner.

Now we’re only halfway through the EPL season, so a lot can change. Erling Haaland is unstoppable (scored a hat trick on Sunday against Wolves) for City, and that could sway the campaign in their direction.

At the moment though, it’s North London’s Arsenal owning the upper hand.

FOOD

Avenue Pub is known for it’s wide selection of beers, but it also possesses one of the best food menus in the city for a bar.

Blue Oak BBQ founders Ronnie Evans and Philip Moseley teamed up with owners of the bar, Rambler, Steve Jeffcoat and Ryan Noland, to purchase the bar last fall.

So you mix in Jeffcoat and Noland’s bar expertise with the food aspect from the Blue Oak guys, now you got a winner on your hands.

The food menu at Avenue Pub is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., but that could be extended in the future.

Some items have made it’s way from Blue Oak to Avenue Pub: Spicy chicken sandwich, smoked wings, and the Brussels sprouts.

But there’s also some new editions that caught my taste buds including: Fried shrimp tacos, the portobello sandwich, and the lemon pepper wings.

If you’re a sports fan, this is a great spot to get quality beers, top-notch food, and watch your favorite game on multiple tv’s. Yes, football is almost over, but Pelicans, March Madness, and soccer can fill the time.

