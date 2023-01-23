BBB Accredited Business
Forever Stamps are more expensive

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - Forever Stamps now cost a few cents more.

The price of the stamps that never expire went up 3 cents on Sunday to 63 cents. The U.S. Postal Service announced the increase in October.

Other types of shipping also went up.

First-class mail is just over 4% more expensive.

One ounce metered mail now costs 60 cents, and domestic postcards are 48 cents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

