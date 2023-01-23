BBB Accredited Business
Hahnville man arrested for carjacking in St. Charles Parish, police say

St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office arrest 43-year-old Blaine Joseph Pierce accused of...
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office arrest 43-year-old Blaine Joseph Pierce accused of committing a carjacking in Taft, La.(St. Charles Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TAFT, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish arrested a Hahnville man for carjacking two females Saturday (Jan. 21) evening, police say.

Around 7:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a carjacking in the 16000 block of River Road. Police say two females were in a vehicle when a man approached them.

The armed man told the female in the driver seat to drive him to Hahnville, she exited the vehicle and the man took off to the convenience store with the second female still in the vehicle’s backseat.

The male fled from the vehicle at the convenience store and the second female was able to drive to safety. There were no injuries reported during this incident.

Surveillance video showed the male entering another vehicle that deputies were familiar with and he was later detained.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Blaine Joseph Pierce of Hahnville. Pierce was booked with armed robbery and is being held at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center, awaiting a 72-hour bond hearing.

This investigation is still ongoing.

