BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

‘High demand’ for Bengals-Chiefs tickets limits availability on Ticketmaster

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warm ups before an NFL divisional playoff...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warm ups before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.(KAREEM ELGAZZAR/THE ENQUIRER)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - Tickets for Sunday’s Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game are in “high demand” on at least one online secondary market.

Fans wanting to buy through Ticketmaster are being placed in a queue due to the number of people wanting tickets.

Ticketmaster posted this update at 11:25 a.m. Monday:

“If you are unable to find tickets today, we recommend checking back frequently as additional tickets may become available.”

If you don’t want to wait in line on Ticketmaster, other online retailers have tickets listed for sale.

Stubhub has AFC Championship game tickets starting at $377.

Lower-priced tickets can be found on SeatGeek.

One ticket is listed at $322, but that is on the Chiefs’ sideline of the stadium. The lowest-priced tickets to seat on the Bengals’ side of the field are listed at $331 (section 306) and $336 (section 305) on SeatGeek.

Round Two: Bengals head to Kansas City for AFC Championship game

The rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of leaving a Canal Street restaurant...
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
Seventh Ward residents say they are not getting consistent trash pickup even once a week and...
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis
Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his...
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field at the conclusion of an NFL...
Burrow’s ‘better send those refunds’ comment becoming city’s battle cry
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives the lane past Golden State Warriors...
Brandon Ingram returns to Pelicans practice; participates in 5-on-5
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has played in only three games the last two...
FFF: Michael Thomas time in the Black and Gold is near an end
Pelicans lose four straight without Ingram and Williamson
Pelicans lose four straight without Ingram and Williamson