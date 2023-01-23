BBB Accredited Business
Human remains found in wooden area on St. Tammany-Washington line

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Law enforcement officials have confirmed that human remains were discovered near the parish line between Washington and St. Tammany.

A Washington Parish sheriff’s spokesperson said that a hiker in the woods near the parish line was searching for arrowheads when they came upon what appeared to be human bones.

The sheriff’s office says that they initially handled the investigation. After evidence was sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, it was determined that the investigation belonged to authorities in St. Tammany.

“There are still many unanswered questions concerning this death,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal.  “Although the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has taken the lead in this investigation, our detectives are still actively involved.  Anyone who knows of a male who has been unaccounted for during the past few months is asked to contact Captain Myers.  The person could have been local, but it is possible he was from a nearby parish or Mississippi county.”

If anyone has any information about the possible identity of the deceased individual whose remains had been at that location for an extended period of time, they are asked to contact Detective Captain Raymond Meyers at 985-661-2024.

