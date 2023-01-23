Nicondra: Pleasant conditions for Monday, but more rain in the forecast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a rainy weekend clouds finally moved out late Sunday. Mostly clear conditions overnight will lead to chilly temperatures early Monday in the upper 30s north and middle 40s south. Breezy conditions mean it will feel even colder so be prepared to bundle up. For the afternoon temperatures will rebound into the middle 50s with sunshine, but overall still a chilly day.

Late evening into Tuesday moisture and cloud cover return as we set up for the next storm system developing across southeast Texas. Most of Tuesday will be dry and slightly warmer with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Temperatures will be even warmer heading into the later part of the day as a warm front makes it inland to around I-10. Expect passing showers early with some strong to severe storms likely with the front late Tuesday into the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

