Strong storms move in Tuesday night; tornadoes possible
Cold air returns to end the week
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold, sunny conditions give way to a quick spring-like feel Tuesday.
There will be a chilly start in the high 30s and mid 40s across the area, but winds pick up from the south pushing moisture into throughout the day. Showers will begin to pop up through the afternoon and evening before the main line of storms moves in late overnight.
We are included in an enhanced (Level 3) risk for severe weather in the region along with a hatched tornado risk. A strong (EF 2+) tornado will be possible along with damaging wind gusts over 60 miles per hour and heavy flooding rainfall.
The strongest storms will move through from 6 PM Tuesday night to 2 AM Wednesday morning. Stay weather aware Tuesday and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts overnight.
IMPORTANT LINKS
Download the Fox 8 Weather App + Download the Fox 8 News App
Track weather in real-time with VIPIR radar
Cold weather returns quickly Wednesday, once again in the 50s with clearer conditions.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.