Strong storms move in Tuesday night; tornadoes possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold, sunny conditions give way to a quick spring-like feel Tuesday.

There will be a chilly start in the high 30s and mid 40s across the area, but winds pick up from the south pushing moisture into throughout the day. Showers will begin to pop up through the afternoon and evening before the main line of storms moves in late overnight.

We are included in an enhanced (Level 3) risk for severe weather in the region along with a hatched tornado risk. A strong (EF 2+) tornado will be possible along with damaging wind gusts over 60 miles per hour and heavy flooding rainfall.

Enhanced risk being outlined for most of South LA/MS. Intense squall line will traverse this area late in the day Tuesday/Tuesday night. Be ready for damaging winds, tornadoes. See the estimated timing within the graphic but remember, weather doesn’t know lines. #lawx pic.twitter.com/9v1TNO5pYP — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) January 23, 2023

The strongest storms will move through from 6 PM Tuesday night to 2 AM Wednesday morning. Stay weather aware Tuesday and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts overnight.

A significant storm is expected to cross the state on Tuesday. Check out that squall line which will be quite intense and plow east during the late afternoon and evening. Be ready for severe winds and tornado potential. Cold side of this storm produces snow in TX/OK/AR. #lawx pic.twitter.com/VIEB9U0Qnx — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) January 23, 2023

Cold weather returns quickly Wednesday, once again in the 50s with clearer conditions.

