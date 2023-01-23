BBB Accredited Business
Sunny & chilly start to the week

Highs will stay in the 50s today
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The new work week is here and the weather will try to help get it off to a good start as a nice, January day is on the way.

Now it does feel like January out there this morning but that cold start will give way to a nice, cool day. Highs will trend into the upper 50s under lots of sunshine. You really can’t beat that forecast in the heart of winter.

Unfortunately it doesn’t last very long as Tuesday brings changes and quick ones at that. A strong storm system will move out of Texas by Tuesday afternoon leading to a line of severe storms plowing east. This line should make it to our region by the evening and nighttime hours Tuesday night. Along the line expect heavy rains, damaging winds and maybe even a tornado.

Since this storm system will be quite strong, gusty winds will develop in advance of the main line of weather. This means winds could gusts 35-45 mph throughout the afternoon/evening hours Tuesday.

Once this weather gets past us, it’s back to a chilly, January feel. Highs fall back to the 50s for the rest of the week with some cold mornings near freezing north of the lake and generally around 40 on the south shore. Our next rain chance doesn’t come till Sunday.

