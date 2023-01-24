Bruce: Entire area in a level 3 out of 5 severe threat overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - line of strong to severe storms will move in tonight bringing a threat for damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall. Timing looks like 8-9pm north west and north shore, 9-11pm continued north and metro south shore. 11-1am Mississippi Gulf coast.

Bruce: Hugh swath of level 3 out of 5 severe weather threat. The hatched lines means EF2 tornadoes or stronger. The timing looks like 8pm north shore and western areas 10-11pm metro and 11-12am Miss. Gulf coast. Stay weather aware. pic.twitter.com/m4TNez4yho — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 24, 2023

Temperatures will continue to climb through the evening as winds pick up from the south. Ahead of the main line of storms by the early evening we could see winds gusting up to 50 mph. Temperatures will be in the low 70s late tonight.

We are in an Enhanced (Level 3) risk for severe weather, meaning gusty damaging winds, a strong tornado and flooding are possible as the storms move through. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and run through your severe weather safety plan in advance today.

The line of storms will move out just after midnight, leaving us with chilly northerly winds. We will be in the 50s by Wednesday with lows in the 30s and 40s through the end of the week.

